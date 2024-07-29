The man who allegedly entered a Pickering, Ont. police station armed with an air pistol on Saturday was seriously injured during his arrest, Ontario’s police watchdog says.

On Monday, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) released new details into the incident at the Durham Regional Police Service’s (DRPS) West Division, near Kingston and Brock roads.

Officials said at about 4:30 p.m., a man entered the police station armed with what has now been confirmed to be an air pistol and fired two shots.

Two officers attempted to arrest the man and discharged their conducted energy weapons, but they were unable to subdue him, the SIU said.

Despite “continued” efforts by DRPS officers to bring the suspect into custody, the SIU said, the man barricaded himself in the washroom of the police station and shot the air pistol “multiple times.”

Police had said that the suspect was injured upon his eventual arrest, though the extent of those injuries was unknown at the time.

In the SIU’s update, they said he was diagnosed with a serious injury following the incident. No other details were released.

Two DRPS also suffered minor injuries, the civilian agency said.

The identity of the 29-year-old suspect has not been released.

The SIU, an arms-length agency that investigates any incident involving police and civilians that results in death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault, said three investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.