A man who died after a hit-and-run in Toronto’s Moss Park earlier this week was violently attacked prior to the collision, police revealed Thursday.

The incident happened Tuesday night, just before 11 p.m., on Sherbourne Street, just north of Queen Street East.

A physical altercation between the suspect and the victim happened on the west sidewalk of Sherbourne Street, Det. Sgt. Brandon Price told media Thursday afternoon.

Police identified the victim as 54-year-old Douglas James Macdonald.

The suspect allegedly chased after Macdonald to the middle of the street and the victim fell to the ground. Police said the suspect continued to attack him while he was in the middle of the roadway.

“Following the attack, Mr. Macdonald appeared incapacitated as he lay on the roadway without moving. Seconds later, a northbound vehicle struck him as it passed,” Price said.

Police said Macdonald died at the scene. It is the 40th murder in Toronto this year.

Police are searching for the suspect involved with the assault. He has been described as a Black man with short to mid-length hair in dreadlocks or twists, and an average build. He was last seen wearing a black short sleeved shirt, a green hoodie with a light coloured camouflage pattern on the hood, black jeans with small tears on the front legs and black shoes.

The accused fled the area by bicycle, police said, heading northbound on Sherbourne Street.

Investigators added the driver of the vehicle involved in the collision is no longer believed to be a suspect.

“The driver of this vehicle is only considered a witness at this point of our investigation and we encourage them to come forward,” Price told the media Thursday afternoon, adding the motorist drove a white four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.