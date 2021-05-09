Toronto police say a man in his 50s who went missing on Saturday has been found safe.

The man was last seen leaving a hotel he was staying in the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Centennial Park Boulevard at around 11 a.m.

Police were concerned for his safety as the man was from Montreal and was suffering from dementia and Alzheimer's. He has been known to take walks but always came back.

"Unfortunately, the situation was compounded because he's not from this area," Insp. Andy Singh said.

"Although we know that he has family in the area, but due to not being familiar quite possibly caused him to walk a lot farther and this case over 24 hours."

Peel police assisted in the search as the area is near the Peel Region border.

Singh said Peel police found the man approximately five kilometres away in Brampton in the McLaughlin Road South and Steeles Avenue West area.

"He has been found in good health. He's going to be brought here and rejoined with his family," Singh said.

"We thank for any efforts from the public who contacted us and as well as efforts from Peel Regional Police."