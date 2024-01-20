Man with serious injuries following early morning shooting in Scarborough
Published Saturday, January 20, 2024 7:28AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, January 20, 2024 8:14AM EST
A man has been seriously injured after a shooting that happened in Scarborough Saturday morning.
In a post to X, formally known as Twitter, police say that gunshots were heard in the Birchmount Road and Ellesmere Road area at 4:07 a.m. Police say they located a victim with gunshot wounds, who is in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
SHOOTING:— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 20, 2024
Birchmount Rd + Ellesmere Rd
4:07 a.m.
- Gunshots heard in the area
- Officers located a man who had been shot
- Injuries are serious, but non-life-threatening
- 2 Suspects located nearby and arrested
- Investigation is ongoing#GO146143
^lb
Two suspects involved have been located and arrested, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing.