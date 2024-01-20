A man has been seriously injured after a shooting that happened in Scarborough Saturday morning.

In a post to X, formally known as Twitter, police say that gunshots were heard in the Birchmount Road and Ellesmere Road area at 4:07 a.m. Police say they located a victim with gunshot wounds, who is in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

SHOOTING:

Birchmount Rd + Ellesmere Rd

4:07 a.m.

- Gunshots heard in the area

- Officers located a man who had been shot

- Injuries are serious, but non-life-threatening

- 2 Suspects located nearby and arrested

- Investigation is ongoing#GO146143

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 20, 2024

Two suspects involved have been located and arrested, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.