A man has been seriously injured after a shooting that happened in Scarborough Saturday morning.

In a post to X, formally known as Twitter, police say that gunshots were heard in the Birchmount Road and Ellesmere Road area at 4:07 a.m. Police say they located a victim with gunshot wounds, who is in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Two suspects involved have been located and arrested, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.