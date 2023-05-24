Toronto police have arrested and charged a man, a woman and two teenage boys in connection with an investigation into an armed robbery in Scarborough.

On Monday, police responded to a robbery call in the area of Finch Avenue East and Kennedy Road where it’s alleged that four suspects travelled together in a vehicle to a retail store.

Police say two teenage boys entered the establishment wearing masks to conceal their identity.

“One boy produced a knife and confronted an employee,” they said in a news release.

“They took the employee’s cellphone, cannabis and a quantity of cash before fleeing to the awaiting vehicle. The four suspects [then] drove away.”

Following an investigation, police located all four suspects and took them into custody.

“At the time of the arrests, officers recovered items of evidentiary value related to the investigation,” the release said.

“Members of the Hold Up Squad executed a criminal code search warrant at an address in relation to the investigation. At the time of the search, officers recovered two loaded firearms.”

Brandon William Van-Dinther, 23, and Mercedesz Helena Horvath, 19, both of Toronto, have been charged with a combined total of 25 offences, including robbery with an offensive weapon and two counts each of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

A 17-year-old Toronto boy and a 15-year-old Bradford boy have each been charged with robbery with an offensive weapon, disguise with intent, and possession of property obtained by crime.

Neither can be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

All four of the accused appeared in a Toronto court for a bail hearing on Tuesday.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.