

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A man and woman are facing charges in connection with the fatal shooting of man outside a condo building in Mississauga.

Police said 26-year-old Stouffville resident Mario Ibrahim was shot to death while sitting in a car outside a condo building on Webb Drive near Confederation Parkway and Burnhamthorpe Road on the night of Oct. 22.

According to police, a lone gunman walked up to Ibrahim’s vehicle and opened fire before fleeing the scene in a dark-coloured SUV.

Ibrahim was found inside the car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said two days prior to Ibrahim’s murder, the victim was targeted in a drive-by shooting on Highway 401 near Highway 427.

Investigators said the victim and his friend had left a business in Mississauga and were heading eastbound on the highway at around 1:35 a.m. when a dark-coloured SUV pulled up beside the vehicle and shot at the men.

Although the vehicle was struck “numerous times,” police said neither Ibrahim nor his friend was wounded.

During a news conference on Monday, Insp. Marty Ottaway confirmed that a man and woman have now been charged in connection with Ibrahim’s death.

On Dec. 4, search warrants were executed at residences in Brampton and Mississauga and officers arrested a 24-year-old man, who police allege was the shooter in both the attempted murder and murder of Ibrahim.

He was identified as Brandon Drakes-Simon of Mississauga.

Police also said that a Mississauga woman who was involved in the fatal shooting was arrested in Calgary with the help of police in Alberta.

She was identified as Melnee Christian.

She has also been charged with first-degree murder.

Ottaway would not say how the woman was involved in the homicide but confirmed that investigators believe the murder was “planned and premeditated.”

“I can’t get into specifics of what actions she took but she was definitely a party to the offence,” he said. “I won’t be able to get into the motive but what I can advise is this was due to ongoing criminality.”

SUV used in shootings linked to robbery at adult entertainment club

The vehicle believed to be involved in the two shootings, a brown 2012 Infiniti IFX SUV, has also been seized by police and Ottaway said further investigation has revealed that the vehicle was involved in a robbery at an adult entertainment club on Invader Crescent in Mississauga in October.

Police said on Oct. 9 at around 1:40 a.m., a woman was robbed of cash and personal belongings in the area and shots were also fired during the robbery. No one was struck by the gunfire.

During the execution of search warrants on Dec. 4, police said a 38-year-old man, who is one of two suspects wanted in the robbery, was arrested by police.

He was identified as Jason Williams of Brampton.

The second suspect, a 34-year-old Brampton man, has not yet been apprehended by police but is facing firearms offences and one count of robbery.

He was identified as Justin Malcom.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the case to contact Peel Regional Police.