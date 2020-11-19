Ontario Provincial Police have laid charges against two people in connection with a drone drug drop at a jail west of Kingston last year.

Staff at the Quinte Region Detention Centre called the OPP back on Oct. 26, 2019 to report that a drone had dropped a parcel of contraband at the in Greater Napanee facility.

While staff seized some drugs, it is believed that inmates made off with some items from the drop, police said.

Following up on the investigation, OPP executed a search warrant at a home in Kingston last week on Nov. 13.

OPP said that inside the home, they found quantities of suspected crystal meth, MDMA (ecstasy) and Xanax, along with a drone, cash, ammunition and scales.

Two people were arrested at the home and are now facing charges.

Andrew Ubdergrove and Keisha Halladay, both 23, are now facing various drug-related charges.

The two are set to make a court appearance on Jan. 12.