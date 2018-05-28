

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A man and a woman previously charged in a human trafficking investigation are now facing a combined total of 16 additional charges in connection with a second victim.

Earlier this month, investigators said the first victim – a 21-year-old woman – was forced to work in the sex trade throughout the Greater Toronto Area by two men and a woman.

She was allegedly forced to turn over all of her earnings to the suspects and to abide by their rules, police said.

“The two men and woman used deception, false promises, intimidation and fear to exercise control over the actions and movements of the 21-year-old woman,” police said in a news release issued on Monday.

Officers said the victim was allegedly sexually assaulted by one of the men “on several occasions.”

On May 10, both men and the woman wanted in connection with this investigation were located and arrested in Peel Region.

The three suspects were identified by officers as 27-year-old Daylo Robinson, 27-year-old Tyler Vickers and 22-year-old Rebecca Horton. All three suspects are Mississauga residents.

The trio is facing a combined total of 28 charges in the case, including trafficking in persons by exercising control, material benefit from sexual services, assault, and forcible confinement. Vickers was charged with sexual assault.

On Monday, police said Robinson and Horton are now facing additional charges related to a second victim, who is a minor. These new charges include trafficking in persons under 18 years of age by recruiting, trafficking in persons under 18 years of age by exercising control and material benefit from trafficking in persons under 18 years of age.

Robinson and Horton have also been charged with sexual assault in connection with the second alleged victim.

The pair was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Investigators said another man is still wanted in connection with this investigation. That suspect – identified as 20-year-old Joshua Scanlan, of Durham Region – is wanted on seven charges.

In the news release, police said they are encouraging any victims to come forward and report human trafficking occurrences to officers.