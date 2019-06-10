

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man is dead after someone attempted to move a large commercial car transport truck that he was working underneath in a private lot in Pickering.

Police say that they were called to the lot on Alliance Road at around 11:15 p.m. for a report of an individual that had been run over and dragged by a vehicle.

They say that a large Peterbilt commercial car transport was stopped in the lot when its driver got out and went underneath the vehicle to attempt to make a repair.

They say that while the man was working on the vehicle, one of the owners of the trucking company attempted to move it “unknowingly causing the driver underneath to be dragged.”

The man sustained severe injuries as a result and pronounced at the scene.

Members of the Durham police Traffic Services Branch are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.