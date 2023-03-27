Maple Leafs clinch playoff berth for 7th straight season
Toronto Maple Leafs centre John Tavares (91) celebrates his goal against Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) alongside centre Calle Jarnkrok (19) and centre Auston Matthews (34) during second period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Saturday, Mar. 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Published Monday, March 27, 2023 10:06PM EDT
The Toronto Maple Leafs are headed to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the seventh straight season.
The Leafs clinched their spot on Monday night when the Ottawa Senators beat the Florida Panthers.
Toronto currently sits in second place in the Atlantic Division, trailing only the Boston Bruins, who have locked up first place in the division with a league-best 57 wins.
If current seeding holds, the Leafs will open the playoffs for the second straight year at home against the Tampa Bay Lightning.