Health Canada is recalling a batch of marijuana by Canna Farms Ltd. due to incorrect values on the product’s label.

According to Health Canada, the product – Tangerine Dream dried cannabis -- has a total cannabinoid value “lower than the actual THC and total CBD values in the product.”

While Health Canada says that it has not received any complaints about the recalled product, the producer, Canna Farms Ltd., says it received one complaint “indicating that the label on the product was incorrect.”

“Neither Canna Farms Ltd. nor Health Canada have received any adverse reaction reports for the recalled cannabis product lot.”

There were 23 units of the recalled product sold. Products purchased between May 31, 2024 to July 23, 2024 are within the affected time period.

Health Canada says that the products sold were to clients for medical purposes.

If you purchased a product that you believe to be affected, Health Canada advises contacting Canna Farms Ltd. at 1-855-882-0988.