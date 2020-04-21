

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 39-year-old Markham man is facing charges after he allegedly coughed on money while making a purchase at a convenience store and then told an employee “that he hoped he would get COVID-19,” police say.

Police say that the suspect was making a purchase at a convenience store on Highway 7 near Highway 69 on April 12 when a 17-year-old employee at the store asked him to step behind a line that had been placed on the floor in order to ensure physical distancing.

Police say that the suspect then became upset and intentionally coughed on some money before throwing it onto the counter.

“He then told the employee he hoped he would get COVID and laughed while exiting the store. The money had to be separated for proper disinfection,” police said in a press release.

Ryan Sanders, 39, was arrested on Monday and charged with mischief.