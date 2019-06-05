

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Investigators in Halton Region have circulated surveillance camera images of two hooded suspects they believe placed anti-Semitic graffiti and posters throughout the City of Burlington over the last two weeks.

Police say the first incident occurred on May 21 near Dundas Street and Guelph Line, when a note was left on a parked vehicle that contained what they called “a hate-motivated racist message.”

Two days later, an anti-Semitic poster was left on a traffic post, and then on May 26, hate posters were placed on a number of cars parked at a church in the area of Mainway and Walkers Line.

On May 30, a citizen reported an anti-Semitic message was scribbled onto their car in marker.

Overnight between June 1 and June 2, what police describe as “anti-Semitic imagery” was found posted on the main doors at the Burlington Art Gallery.

And later on June 2, an anti-Semitic image was found attached to the front doors of Burlington City Hall.

“Hate crime has no place in any community, and I am confident that the persons responsible behind these ignorant, cowardly and hateful acts will be quickly identified with the public's assistance,” Halton Regional Police Deputy Chief Nishan Duraiappah said in a statement released Wednesday. “No one has the right to make another person feel fearful because of the colour of their skin, race, religion, ethnic origin or any other factor.”

Investigators tell CTV News Toronto they are treating all six incidents as connected as of now. They have images of two suspects but say it is possible more people are involved.

The two suspects were seen in surveillance camera images both wore caps and black scarves over their faces, and both had distinctive neon orange markings on their backpacks.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-825-4777, ext. 2315.