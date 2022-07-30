A massage therapist has been charged after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted at a clinic in Brampton on Saturday.

Peel police said the alleged incident occurred in the area of Bramalea Road and Sandalwood Parkway.

A 40-year-old woman visited a clinic and was allegedly sexually assaulted, police said.

A suspect, identified as 42-year-old Ujjwal Jain, was later arrested and charged.

He is scheduled to appear in a Brampton court on Oct. 3.

“This investigation remains ongoing, and investigators believe there may be additional victims,” police said in a news release.

Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact the Special Victims Unit at 905-453-2121 ext. 3460 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).