Massage therapist charged after woman sexually assaulted at Brampton clinic
Published Saturday, July 30, 2022 5:09PM EDT
A massage therapist has been charged after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted at a clinic in Brampton on Saturday.
Peel police said the alleged incident occurred in the area of Bramalea Road and Sandalwood Parkway.
A 40-year-old woman visited a clinic and was allegedly sexually assaulted, police said.
A suspect, identified as 42-year-old Ujjwal Jain, was later arrested and charged.
He is scheduled to appear in a Brampton court on Oct. 3.
“This investigation remains ongoing, and investigators believe there may be additional victims,” police said in a news release.
Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact the Special Victims Unit at 905-453-2121 ext. 3460 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).