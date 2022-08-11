Hydro One says a massive power outage that has darkened a wide swath of downtown Toronto may have been caused by a crane that took out some high-voltage wires in the city's Port Lands.

Spokesperson Tiziana Baccega Rosa said they’re investigating reports that the contruction apparatus may have come into contact with the lines while being moved through the Ship Channel by a barge on Thursday morning.

Rosa said crews are working "as quickly and as safely as possible” to get power restored.

She said they’re doing their best to remotely re-route power to areas affected by the outage, but could not provide an exact timeline for when service would be fully restored.

Toronto Fire Service District Chief Stephan Powell told CP24 that at this point the public is being advised to steer clear of the area of Bouchette and Commissioners streets.

“The (downed) wires are still live to the best of our knowledge and there is still an electrocution hazard,” he said, adding fire vehicles are stationed at both ends of the roadway to keep people away.

He also said firefighters are monitoring in case any of the lines spark and catch fire.

There are no reports of injuries at this point, Powell noted, adding crews have rescued several people trapped in elevators this afternoon due to the outage.

Toronto Hydro previously said more than 10,000 customers were in the dark at one point.

Toronto Hydro says that the outage is currently impacting customers in the following areas:

North of Carlton St. to Queens Quay East, between York St. and Bayview Ave.

North of The Esplanade to Queens Quay E., between Church St. and Lower Jarvis St.

The widespread outage has affected numerous buildings, including the Eaton Centre and St, Lawrence Market, which have both been closed, as well as Toronto Police Headquarters on College Street. Many large advertising screens at Yonge-Dundas Square have also gone dark.

Toronto police are advising drivers to treat signalized intersections as four-way stops, if the lights are out.

While subways are still running, the TTC said all streetcar service in the downtown core is impacted by the outage. Transt users should expect "major delays," they said.

Metrolinx said so far its PRESTO, GO Transit, and UP Express services are all still running. Union Station also has full power.

“We’re monitoring very closely though and will keep customers updated if it appears services are going to be impacted,” they told CP24.

CTV News Political analyst Scott Reid was driving downtown when the lights went out.

He said navigating the city’s streets was a bit “hairy” as several traffic lights are out in the downtown core.

Reid said police officers are directing traffic at some major intersections, but not all.

Public transit users should also pack their patience as the power outage is causing “major delays," notably near Broadview Avenue and Dundas Street East. While subways aren't affected by this outage, a number of streetcars lines aren't moving at this time.