

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A massive blaze at a Scarborough recreation centre has been fully extinguished after 38 hours of active firefighting operations at the scene, officials confirm.

Firefighters were first dispatched to the Agincourt Recreation Centre near Sheppard and Midland avenues at around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday.

The fire was originally called in as a one-alarm event but it quickly escalated and by 7:30 p.m. that night a four-alarm response was needed.

By Friday morning crews were able to get the fire under control but it continued to burn in the roof of the structure and a drone outfitted with a heat-sensing camera had to be brought in to identify hotspots, along with heavy equipment that was used to peel back portions of the roof.

“This morning at about 7:40 p.m. we called loss stopped which basically means we believe the fire to be out and any further damage will basically be nil,” District Chief Scott Harrison told CP24 at the scene on Saturday morning. “The problem is that there may be a hotspot or two still. We have thermal imaging cameras that we will use from the aerials and from the ground to make sure there is no hotspots.”

The bulk of the fire was concentrated in the roof above a swimming pool, forcing crews to battle it from the exterior of the building rather than inside.

While no estimate has been given for the damage from the blaze, Fire Chief Matthew Pegg has said that it is likely to be “extensive.”

Mayor John Tory has also promised to rebuild the centre, which is covered by an insurance policy with a $5 million deductible.

"We will be able to replace whatever needs to be replaced and get this place back up and running but it is not something we will be able to do immediately," he said on Friday.

Investigators with Toronto Fire Services are expected to begin their work at the scene today now that the blaze has been officially extinguished.

Harrison said those investigators will also be making a determination on whether the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal needs to be brought in.

“They will be taking over the scene and looking at it from there,” he said.