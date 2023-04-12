A massive fire has broken out in Vaughan, Ont.

More than a dozen houses that are under construction are involved in the fire. The fire is near the intersection of Teston Road and Pine Valley Drive.

Fire crews are pouring water on the remains of the homes. Black smoke continues to rise from the scene. Some homes are still actively on fire.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

Several road closures are in effect, including Pine Valley Drive at Ballantyne Boulevard, Teston Road at Ballantyne Boulevard and Teston Road at Arbordale Drive.

This is is a developing news story. More to come.