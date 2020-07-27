Fire crews are battling a massive fire that has spread to at least 11 units in a townhouse complex in Hamilton’s Stoney Creek neighbourhood.

Hamilton Fire says at 2:40 a.m. crews responded to a multiple alarm blaze at a townhouse complex near Fifty Road and the QEW.

Chief Dave Cunliffe said the fire started at one unit and spread over to the next set of homes heavily damaging 11 homes in total.

“We still have a very deep seated fire with the structural collapse,” Cunliffe told CP24. “We got fire in a lot of these buildings, especially the middle block where we got the eight units so we’ve still got aerial operations going.”

#HamOnt fire crews are battling a multiple alarm structure fire involving at least 11 townhouse units. Heavy fire in most of the units. pic.twitter.com/SAzSF8sCcc — Hamilton Fire Dept (@HamiltonFireDep) July 27, 2020

Cunliffe said the three-storey homes are in sets of 8 and the fire spread through one complex first and then hit three more homes in another complex.

Heavy winds are a big factor for why the fire spread so quickly, Cunliffe said.

“We had heavy winds from the South. Crews did a tremendous job cutting this fire off. We have two aerials in operation at this location. They went to the north and quickly cut it off from getting into the next block of eight.”

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is unknown.

The Ontario Fire Marshal's Office has been notified.

Crews continue to battle the blaze from the outside and are expected to be on scene for the majority of the day.