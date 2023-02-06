People who knew and loved east Toronto resident Michael Finlay will be gathering at one of his favourite local pubs to celebrate his life.

Finlay, who worked as a documentary producer and editor for the CBC for more than three decades, died last Tuesday, one week after falling victim to a random attack in broad daylight in the Greektown area.

During the assault near Danforth and Jones avenues, Finlay was reportedly shoved to the ground and broke a number of ribs, which caused him to suffer a collapsed lung. The long-time resident of The Pocket neighbourhood died of “medical complications” sustained during the Jan. 24 assault, his family confirmed.

The memorial for Finlay will get underway at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at Gabby’s on the Danforth, 729 Danforth Ave., just east of Jones Avenue and is open to anyone who would like to attend.

Finlay, who was 73, often frequented the local bar where he enjoyed doing his daily crossword puzzle.

Since his death, the table Finlay liked to sit at has been reserved in his memory with the daily crossword laid out waiting to be solved, neighbour Michael J. O’Neill wrote in a Facebook post.

“Ironically on the day of his attack, Michael was steps away from his intended destination of Gabby’s and never made it,” he shared.

A Canada-wide warrant has now been issued for 43-year-old Robert Robin Cropearedwolf who is wanted for manslaughter in connection with the incident.

He is described as six-feet tall with a slim build. Cropearedwolf was last seen wearing a red paper mask with flames on it, a black sweater, and black pants.

“Mr. Cropearedwolf if you are watching this I encourage you to speak to a lawyer and turn yourself in to the nearest police station,” Det. Jason Hillier said during a Feb. 3 news conference outside 55 Division.

Investigators are urging anyone with information to contact Toronto police at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.

With files from CP24’s Chris Fox.