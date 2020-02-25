

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





York Regional Police say they have shut down a makeshift store in Markham where alcohol and cannabis products were being sold illegally inside a commercial unit.

Police say in November 2019, officers began investigating the “illegal store,” located inside a commercial unit on Royal Crest Court.

“As the investigation progressed, it became apparent that there were regular customers attending the commercial unit and purchasing liquor and beer,” police said in a news release issued Tuesday.

A search warrant was executed at the unit on Jan. 30, 2020 and police say they discovered $100,000 worth of alcohol inside the store as well as alcohol that was stored in moving trucks.

Police say they believe the suspects were purchasing alcohol in Quebec and transporting it to Markham to be sold.

In addition to the alcohol, police said they found various cannabis and CBD oil products inside the commercial unit that were “pre-packaged for sale.”

Police obtained a search warrant under the Cannabis Act and seized CBD oil, packaging materials, cannabis edibles, dried cannabis, and pre-packaged CBD vaping cartridges.

Three people have been charged in connection with the bust.

Anil Anand, a 56-year-old Brampton man, and Ramandeep Singh, a 28-year-old Toronto resident, have been charged with keeping, selling, or offering liquor for sale.

Police say Bill Tsetsekas, a 56-year-old Markham man, has been charged with possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution, unauthorized production of cannabis, and possession for use in production or distribution of illicit cannabis.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information can contact York Regional Police Auto/Cargo Theft Unit or Crime Stoppers anonymously.