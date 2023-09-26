Metrolinx to give an update on construction of Eglinton Crosstown LRT tomorrow
Metrolinx is expected to provide an update on the the Crosstown LRT on Wednesday, Sept. 27.
Metrolinx will provide an update on the construction of the much-delayed Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit tomorrow.
A media advisory released Tuesday said that Metrolinx CEO Phil Verster and Phil Taberner, the project's vice president, are expected to speak at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
Last month, Verster said he would announce a tentative opening date for the transit project by the end of the summer.
"There's been a huge amount of work to figure out what a credible schedule looks like," he said on Aug. 10.
"(I'm) keen to give you by the end of the summer a clear indication of when that Line 5 would be in service."
At that time, Verster noted that instead of a specific opening date, he would reveal a range of dates, saying it was still impossible to provide that as the line was still in the testing and commissioning phase.
Construction on the $5.5 billion transit project began in 2011 and was scheduled to open in 2020.
However, opening day for the future TTC Line 5 has been pushed back due to several issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain problems.
CP24.com will stream the news conference live.