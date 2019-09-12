

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A new pedestrian bridge will be installed in Liberty Village this weekend which the provincial transit agency says will provide direct access to the Exhibition GO station.

Metrolinx said the King-Liberty Pedestrian Cycle Bridge spans 55 metres from Douro St. to Western Battery Road going over the Kitchener/Milton rail.

Unlike other bridges, the agency said, the bridge “will require two large spans to be matched up while suspended by cranes and then bolted together before being put into place.”

“It’s an engineering dance done in mid-air.”

To accommodate the installation, Metrolinx is closing the rail corridor on Sunday from 2:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

The closure will affect UP express customers.

Metrolinx said GO buses will replace the early morning UP Express trains during the closure.

The first bus will leave from Union Station at 5:05 a.m. and at Pearson at 5:37 a.m. on Sunday.

Replacement buses will run every 20 minutes until train service resumes at 8:30 a.m. During that time buses will not stop at Weston or Bloor Station.

The agency is asking customers to plan and give themselves extra travel time.

“Once complete, the King-Liberty pedestrian cycle bridge will serve as a vital connection accessed between Atlantic Ave. and Strachan Ave,” Metrolinx said.

The bridge is expected to open in the spring of 2020.