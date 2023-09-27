The CEO of Metrolinx will provide a detailed briefing on the status of the much-delayed Eglinton Crosstown LRT this afternoon, along with possible completion dates.

Phil Verster is set to speak at a 1 p.m. briefing at Metrolinx headquarters downtown at 1 p.m.

Work on the Crosstown was set to be substantially complete a year ago, but Metrolinx said then that they would not meet the target and no new date has been given since.

Construction began on the $5.5 billion line in the summer of 2011 and it was originally supposed to open in 2020.

However it has been plagued by delays, including the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in labour and supply chain problems. There has also been litigation between Metrolinx and Crosslinx Transit Solutions, the consortium of construction groups hired to carry out the work.

Crosslinx is a consortium made up of four large construction companies – ACS-Dragados, Aecon, EllisDon and SNC-Lavalin.

Verster said last year that Metrolinx was doing everything it could to hold the consortium accountable.

He said in August that he would provide a tentative opening date for the line by the end of the summer.

The news conference will be live streamed on CP24.com and the CP24 App at 1 p.m.