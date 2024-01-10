Police in Florida say they’ve seized a vehicle and have identified and interviewed a suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of an Ontario man after an NFL football game in Miami over the weekend.

Miami Gardens Police Department (MGPD), in a Jan. 9 news release, said that 30-year-old Dylan Brody Isaacs died after being shot multiple times late Sunday night.

Police said shortly before midnight they were called to the roadway south of the World’s Famous Restaurant at 19401 NW 27th Ave., which is just under two kilometres away from Hard Rock Stadium, for reports of a person who had been shot.

At the scene, officers located a white male in his 30s suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene, they said.

Investigators said that Isaacs and his friends were returning to their vehicle after attending the Miami Dolphins-Buffalo Bills football game when an altercation ensued between the him and the driver of a silver older-model, four-door Honda Accord.

Police said this altercation was the result of the motorist “allegedly driving erratically and striking a pedestrian.”

“During the altercation, the driver of the vehicle brandished a firearm, fired shots, and subsequently struck the victim,” MGPD said in a release.

The suspect then fled the scene in the vehicle, which has since been identified after the issuance of a “Be on the Lookout” (BOLO) advisory.

Police said that the suspect’s vehicle was found on Monday in Palm Beach County, Florida and “seized pending further investigation.”

Investigators also said that they have spoken with a suspect, who has been described as an unknown tall Black male with a slender build and a dreadlock hairstyle, but so far they have not announced an arrest or if any charges have been laid.

The investigation is ongoing.

Isaacs lived on the Six Nations reserve near Brantford, Ont., but had been visiting friends in Florida.

He is being remembered as a fun-loving person, someone who was always laughing and making jokes and who loved his family and friends.

He was also an avid basketball player and a huge Buffalo Bills football fan, and enjoyed dancing and travelling, his family members told CTV News.

Isaacs is survived by his mother, Sue, brothers Bradyn and Aaron, and several family members and friends. He will be laid to rest on the Six Nations reserve.

An online crowdfunding page has been created to assist his family in bringing him home to Canada as well as with funeral and other related expenses.

Miami Gardens Police Department is asking anyone with information about this caseto contact Det. Michael Lissade at 305-474-1620 or Michael.Lissade@mgpdfl.org, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 305-471-8477 (TIPS).