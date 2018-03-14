

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Midtown residents are being warned about a rash of overnight break-and-enters in their neighbourhood that all took place in a span of a week.

Between March 7 and March 12, investigators said four residential homes, located in the area of Avenue Road, Bathurst Street, Lawrence Avenue West and Eglinton Avenue West, were broken into overnight.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police said all four of the break-and-enters were “in close proximity to each other and appear similar in nature.”

Officers said they believe the addresses were scoped out prior to these incidents. In all four incidents, an attempt was made to enter the homes through a rear backyard door or a front door of the residence.

All of the incidents took place between the late evening and the hour of 5 a.m., police said.

No suspect descriptions related to this investigation have been released.

Officers said they are warning residents in the area to be vigilant.”

“The Toronto Police is asking residents to immediately report to police any activity they deem suspicious,” officers said.

“Residents should ensure that entry points to their premises are secured overnight, that security system alarms are activated if installed, and that interior/exterior lights are activated appropriately to deter future incidents.”

Police are encouraging residents to contact 53 Division at 416-808-5319 if they suspect any suspicious activity in the area.