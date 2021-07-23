Midtown stabbing sends man to hospital
Published Friday, July 23, 2021 8:34AM EDT
Toronto police are responding to a stabbing in midtown Toronto Friday morning that sent a man to hospital.
It happened near Roehampton Avenue and Mount Pleasant Road just before 8 a.m.
When officers arrived on scene, police said they located a man with stab wounds.
Toronto paramedics transported the man to hospital, police said. The severity of the man’s injuries were not disclosed by police.