Ontario Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner has indicated he may cross the floor and run to lead the provincial Liberal Party after a group of 40 members reached out in a public letter over the weekend.

Over the last few months Schreiner—who was the first Green Party MPP to be elected in Ontario in 2018—has been combatting rumours that he will run for leadership of the opposing party.

But in a statement released Monday, he indicates it may be a possibility.

“Yesterday I received a serious letter from people who expressed concerns I share about the current government and the need for urgent action on the climate crisis. They have reached out across party lines in a unique way in the spirit of doing politics differently,” Schreiner said.

“So, I’m going to ask people to give me time to think about their arguments.”

Forty Liberals wrote a letter to Schreiner over the weekend in which they take an “unprecedented step to reach outside our ranks” in an effort to find a leader.

“Our party needs to rediscover a politics of purpose and principle. We need to reach out to a new generation of voters. We need to open up to new people and new ideas and to embrace the kind of energy and enthusiasm that is driving grassroots activism and engagement across the province,” the letter reads.

“And that’s why we’re turning to you.”

The Ontario Liberal Party has been without a permanent leader since its devastating loss during the June 2022 elections. Veteran MPP for Ottawa South John Fraser has taken the helms as interim leader until a successor has been chosen.

The Liberals are taking their time to find the right person, they said, and are set to launch consultations on the leadership election process shortly.

This is a developing news story. More to come.