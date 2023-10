The Toronto Blue Jays begin their wild-card series against the Minnesota Twins Tuesday evening.

Toronto clinched a playoff spot on Saturday with a record of 89-73.

The Jays will meet the Twins (87-75) at Target Field in Minneapolis for the best-of-three series.

The two teams are both 3-3 after their six meetings during the regular season.

Pablo Lopez will throw the first pitch for the Twins at 4:38 p.m. ET. Kevin Gausman will throw for the Jays.

CTV News Toronto will provide live updates ahead of and during Tuesday’s post-season matchup below:

Bo Bichette scored the first run of the Blue Jays' postseason on a Kevin Kiermaier single in the top of the sixth inning.

5:30 P.M. - Minnesota scores another run in the third inning, bringing the score to 3-0.

5:00 P.M. - Kevin Gausman gives up a two-run home run to the Twins in the bottom of the first inning.

4:38 P.M. - The first inning kicks off with the Blue Jays up to bat.

2:00 P.M. - The Jays share a video of the players arriving in Minneapolis.

1:30 P.M. - The Jays unveil their Game 1 lineup. Right fielder George Springer will start things off as the leadoff hitter followed by designated hitter Brandon Belt, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at the top of the order.

1:00 P.M. - Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. says he feels good physically and mentally heading into Game 1.



“As a team, we’re feeling great,” he said through an interpreter. “There are nine players out there. I got to stay calm. Do my job the best possible, but also trust my teammates. If I can trust my teammates, we’re going to be fine.”



"As a team, we're feeling great," he said through an interpreter. "There are nine players out there. I got to stay calm. Do my job the best possible, but also trust my teammates. If I can trust my teammates, we're going to be fine." 11:30 A.M. - The CN Tower says it will be lit blue Tuesday night to mark the start of the Jays wild-card series.

11:00 A.M. - Blue Jays announce their wild-card roster.

9:00 A.M. - The City of Toronto raised the Blue Jays flag at city hall.