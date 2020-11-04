Miss Vickie’s Canada is recalling select Kettle Cooked Potato Chips due to the possible presence of pieces of glass, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency says.

The chips were sold in Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Prince Edward Island.

“Consumers should not consume and retailers, restaurants, and institutions should not sell or use the recalled products,” the CFIA said in a notice published online on Tuesday.

According to the CFIA, one reported injury has been associated with the consumption of the recalled products and an investigation is underway.