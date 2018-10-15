

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Halton Regional Police say a missing Burlington man and his 11-month-old son have been located in Ottawa.

According to investigators, the man and his son were last seen at around 4:34 a.m. and police were concerned for their safety.

The two were located in Ottawa sometime after 10 a.m. and are in good health, police confirmed.

"Halton Police thank the media for their interest and assistance in this matter," the police service said in a news release issued Monday.