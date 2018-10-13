

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Peel police say that a 16-year-old girl with autism who had been missing since Friday afternoon has been located in good health.

The teen disappeared from her residence near Ninth Line and Doug Leavens Boulevard in Mississauga at around 2:30 p.m.

In a news release issued early Saturday morning, police expressed concern about her safety and made a public appeal for information about her whereabouts.

Police, however, put out a subsequently news release just before 10 a.m. confirming that the teen was located “in good health” and thanking members of the public for their assistance with the investigation.