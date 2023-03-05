

The Canadian Press





Search and rescue crews say a plane with two people on board that went missing earlier this week in a remote area of northern Ontario has been found with both occupants dead.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton, Ont., said Saturday evening that the search for the Cessna 208, which went missing on Tuesday, had ended as the plane had been found.

They say both people, who have not been identified, were found dead on scene.

The plane went missing between Nakina and Fort Hope and the centre says it was found just south of Chaucer Lake, northeast of Thunder Bay, at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

It says the Ontario Provincial Police and Transport Canada have both been informed and the Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the cause of the crash.

JRCC Trenton spokesman Maj. Trevor Reid said on Wednesday that military and police planes and helicopters, as well as civilian aircraft, were being deployed along the Cessna's flight route as part of search efforts.