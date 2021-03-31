

The Canadian Press





A three-year-old boy who was missing near Kingston, Ont., for three days has been found safe, police said Wednesday, hailing the development as “unbelievable.”

Provincial police had been searching for the boy since he wandered away from his family in South Frontenac on Sunday morning.

“I can't tell you the overwhelming joy that was felt right across our organization at this news,” said Ontario Provincial Police spokesman Bill Dickson. “And the fact that he was found alive and well -- it's just unbelievable.”

Dickson had little information about where the boy was found, or how he survived for three days, apparently on his own.

But he said an officer found the tot on Wednesday afternoon, and the boy is going to be checked by paramedics.

Police had conducted a massive ground search for the boy, along with helicopters, drones, police dogs and an underwater dive team.

They had to turn civilians away from helping in the effort, Dickson said previously, as untrained volunteers could hamper the search.

Police are now thanking everyone who helped bring the boy home to his family.

“The only time I'm moved to tears so far today is thinking about how those parents must feel at this point in time,” he said. “It's got to be the most unbelievable thing right now for them.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2021.