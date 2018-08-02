

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A Mississauga personal support worker has been charged after investigators allege she mistreated and stole from a man she was appointed to take care of after a serious car crash.

In May 2011, Peel Regional Police say a 60-year-old man suffered serious, life-altering injuries in a car crash.

His friend, a personal support worker (PSW), offered to take care of him and become his power of attorney.

Between May 2015 and Dec. 2017, police allege the man was treated poorly and developed new health ailments, his money was also taken and allegedly misappropriated for the personal support worker’s own use.

Investigators also say the personal support worker refused to provide updates on the man’s condition to his family, as required by the Substitute Decisions Act.

On July 25, police arrested and charged a suspect identified as 59-year-old Wendy Morris.

She faces one count of theft over $5,000 by a person holding power of attorney.

She appeared in court in Brampton and was released on a promise to appear.

“As a PSW she is frequently placed in a position of trust. If members of the community have been in contact with Morris in her role as a PSW and feel that they have been the victim of fraud or a similar offence, please contact investigators from the Fraud Bureau,” officers said Thursday.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 905-453-2121, ext. 3335.