A church volunteer in Mississauga has been charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a young person.

Peel police said they received information about the allegations against a volunteer with St. Francis Xavier Church on Jan. 19.

Following an investigation, police said they arrested 69-year-old Remy Fernandes on Thursday and charged him with sexual assault and sexual interference.

According to police, Fernandes was a private school teacher and retired in 2008. They said he has been teaching music lessons from his home.

“This investigation remains ongoing and investigators believe there may be additional victims,” police said.

Fernandes appeared in a Brampton court on Friday.

Police are asking anyone with information in relation to the incident to contact investigators at the Special Victims Unit at 905-453-2121 ext. 3460 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).