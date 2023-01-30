

Dorcas Marfo, CP24.com





Toronto police say a man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly robbed three retail stores at knifepoint, stabbing an employee in the hand during one of the incidents.

Police said all three robberies took place in the area of Finch Avenue West and Keele Street between Jan. 25 and Jan. 29.

Police say that in each of the incidents the man allegedly entered a convenience store and approached the checkout counter where he produced a knife and demanded cash. In two of the three incidents, he obtained a “quantity of money” and fled, police said in a news release.

During the Jan. 29 incident, police say the man stabbed an employee in the hand before fleeing on foot. The employee sustained minor injuries as a result.

Police responded to the scene following that incident and were able to take a suspect into custody.

Police also recovered the knife used during the robberies.

Manbir Bobby Uppal, 30, of Mississauga, is charged with three counts of robbery with an offensive weapon, one count of assault with a weapon and three counts of failure to comply with a probation order.