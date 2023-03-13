A Mississauga man who was under multiple driving-related prohibitions is facing a long list of charges after he was twice found operating a vehicle, police say.

The suspect was initially charged back in April, 2022 with operation while impaired and failure to stop at the scene of an accident.

Police say that he was under “two separate driving related prohibitions” when he was pulled over by 11 Division officers on March 3 and charged with dangerous operation.

He was released on a court order with additional driving-related conditions but just fours days later on March 7, members of the Peel Regional Police Safer Roads Team allegedly spotted him “operating a motor vehicle dangerously” somewhere in the Region of Peel.

The suspect, identified as Saad Rafiq Bhatti, was arrested again and charged with six offences, including dangerous operation and driving while under a suspension.

Police ssay that he wass held in cusstody for a bail hearing.