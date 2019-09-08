

Mississauga native Bianca Andreescu became the first Canadian to win the U.S. Open on Saturday afternoon and now it seems she could be claiming some more hardware.

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie told reporters on Sunday that she plans to award the 19-year-old with the keys to the city and investigate the possibility of naming a street after her following her historic victory at Fluishing Meadows.

Crombie, who has only previously given the keys to the city to Hazel McCallion said that she would also like to host some sort of victory rally for Andreescu at Mississauga’s Celebration Square.

“I am beyond elated. We are just so incredibly proud of this young woman for what she has accomplished in such a short period of time,” she said. “She has put Tennis Canada back on the global map with what she has done. It’s just an incredible accomplishment.”

Andreescu, who trained at Mississauga’s Ontario Racquet Club, defeated Serena Williams in straight sets on Saturday to become the first Canadian to win any grand slam tennis event.

Speaking with reporters before attending a meeting of big city mayors caucus, Crombie said that she watched the first half of Andreescu’s match at a local sports bar but “rushed home” to catch the last set alongside her family.

“I was chewing my nails and I thought ‘she is going to win, she is going to win’ but then it was 5-2 and then it was 5-3. But she is such a fearless, bold competitor that I just knew (she would hold on to win),” Crombie said. “She seems so seasoned and mature beyond her years.”

Crombie said that she has reached out to Andreescu’s representatives and hopes to have the opportunity to congratulate her personally as soon as possible.

She said that she is “deeply, deeply proud” of Andreescu, who she described as a “born and bred” Mississaugan.

“She is going to have an incredible career. I think she will probably be the next Serena Williams,” she said.