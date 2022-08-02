A 14-year-old boy from Mississauga has become the second person to drown in Guelph Lake in as many weeks.

On Sunday, July 31, at 6:15 p.m., Wellington County OPP received a report of a “swimmer in distress” near an island in the lake.

Officers pulled Hilal Ahmad Najeebi from in the water around 7:30 p.m.

He was rushed to a local hospital, but was pronounced dead there a short time later.

On July 18, the body of 21-year-old Rayan Kaber was recovered from the same body of water. This individual was reportedly also seen in distress the day before roughly 30 feet from the shore of the man-made reservoir.

Anyone with information about this latest drowning should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.csgw.tips.

-with files from CTV News Kitchener