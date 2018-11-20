Mistrial declared in Oland murder retrial
Dennis Oland arrives at the Law Courts in Saint John, N.B., on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. The stalled retrial of Dennis Oland for the second degree murder of his father, Richard Oland, is due to resume on Tuesday morning in a Saint John courtroom. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, November 20, 2018 8:30AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 20, 2018 8:53AM EST
SAINT JOHN, N.B. -- A mistrial has been declared in the retrial of Dennis Oland for the second degree murder of his father.
The stunning development comes just over a month after jury selection was completed for the complex trial, which was expected to take at least four months.
Justice Terrence Morrison of the New Brunswick Court of Queen's Bench announced the mistrial on Tuesday at what was expected to be the start of evidence presentation in Oland's second trial for the 2011 bludgeoning death of his father, Richard Oland.