

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 35-year-old woman has been charged with impaired driving causing death in connection with the death of her three-year-old son, who was swept away by a fast moving current when the vehicle they were travelling in slipped into the Grand River near Orangeville earlier this year.

In the early morning hours of Feb. 21, 35-year-old Michelle Hanson and her son Kaden Young were driving southbound on 10th Line in Amaranth Township when police say Hanson failed to stop at a road closure sign.

Their minivan went into the river and investigators previously said that the boy slipped from his mother’s arms as they tried to escape from the vehicle.

The child was swept away by the quick current and after months of searching, the his body was found by a fisherman in the river on April 21.

At the time, police said heavy rain and fog made for poor driving conditions on the night of the incident.

On Thursday, police confirmed that the child’s mother has now been charged in connection with the crash.

In addition to the impaired driving charge, 35-year-old Hanson has been charged with dangerous driving causing death and criminal negligence causing death.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 6.