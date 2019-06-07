OTTAWA - More families applied for the carbon tax rebates than the federal government predicted this spring but thus far Ottawa has paid out less money than expected.

Canada Revenue Agency data shows that as of June 3, more than eight million families in Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and New Brunswick had applied for and received the "climate action incentive" rebates on their taxes.

That's almost 31,000 more families than the tax agency said were eligible.

The climate payments are intended to offset increased costs for Canadians in the four provinces with the federal carbon tax.

Finance documents forecast the payments would total $2.1 billion this year.

Thus far, the Canada Revenue Agency reports issuing payments via tax rebates worth a total of $1.75 billion.