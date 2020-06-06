

Chris Fox, CP24.com





More than 10 kilometres of roads have been closed down this weekend in order to give pedestrians and cyclists more space.

It is the fourth weekend in a row that the city has closed select major arteries to vehicular traffic as part of its ActiveTO program.

There will, however, be even more space for pedestrians this weekend after the city decided to extend the closure on Lake Shore Boulevard East by nearly two kilometres to Leslie Street.

On previous weekend the closure on Lake Shore Boulevard East terminated at Coxwell Avenue.

“We are going to have a big stretch of Lake Shore in addition to a couple of other streets and with the nice weather I am suspecting that we will again have thousands of people out there who are able to distance themselves but still have a good time being out and about,” Mayor John Tory told CP24 on Friday. I have seen it first-hand because I have been down there.”

The closures all went into effect at 6 a.m. on Saturday and will remain in place until 11 p.m. on Sunday.

They are as follows: