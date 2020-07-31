More than 100 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ontario today
Isaac Muttiah, a laboratory technical assistant at LifeLabs, handles a specimen to be tested for COVID-19 after scanning its barcode upon receipt at the company's lab, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020. LifeLabs is Canada's largest private provider of diagnostic testing for health care. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Published Friday, July 31, 2020 10:20AM EDT
Ontario is reporting 134 new cases of COVID-19 today after two consecutive days of fewer than 100 new infections.
Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott confirmed the new numbers in a tweet published on Friday morning.
"With 168 more resolved, there are 34 fewer active cases in Ontario as hospitalizations also continue to decline," she wrote.
