

The Canadian Press





First responders say it took nearly 12 hours to rescue more than 100 residents from a flooded Mississauga, Ont., long-term care home after torrential rain pummelled the Greater Toronto Area on Tuesday.

Mississauga Fire Captain Dan Herd says the evacuation of Tyndall Seniors Village involved pumping out thousands of litres of water that had overflown from nearby Etobicoke Creek into the first floor and the parking lot, as water rescue teams used boats to transport residents to safety.

Herd says residents who were unable to walk were carried down the stairs from the upper floors, with the assistance of first responders and lifting equipment.

Peel Region paramedics' acting Deputy Chief Tom Kukolic says 116 residents were relocated to two long-term care homes and two hotels, and none of them required emergency treatment.

He says the evacuation was laborious but proceeded without injuries thanks to the collaboration of several emergency response teams, including York Region and Toronto paramedics.

Tuesday's storm caused chaos across Toronto and its surrounding communities, with massive flooding shutting down several major routes and terminals and knocking out power to thousands.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2024.