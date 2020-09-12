Ontario has surpassed 200 new cases of COVID-19 for the second consecutive day.

Provincial health officials are reporting 232 new cases of the virus today, up from the 213 reported on Friday and 170 confirmed on Thursday,

Ontario has seen in surge in new infections over the past week as concerns loom over a second wave of infections

The province's recent uptick in new infections comes after Ontario's daily case count dropped to double digits for a full week in early August.

Today's case count is also the highest it has been since June 29, when 257 new cases were reported, and the last time new infections in Ontario were this high and rising was in late March.

The number of active cases in Ontario also continues to climb.

With just 119 additional resolved cases today, the number of active COVID-19 infections in the province now sits at 1,769, up from 1,657 on Friday and 1,567 on Thursday.

In August, active cases in the province were consistently below 1,000.

The highest number of today's new cases were reported in Toronto (77), Peel Region (62), and Ottawa (27).

"Locally, 27 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 14 reporting no new cases," Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted on Saturday. "Hospitalizations, ICU admissions and vented patients all declined today."

More than 35,000 tests were processed over the past 24 hours, up from the 32,500 completed the day before.

New cases in the GTA:

Toronto: 77

Peel Region: 62

York Region: 12

Durham Region: 10

Halton Region: 3