

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say that there have been 43 vehicles that have been vandalized in the city’s Cabbagetown neighbourhood over the last six weeks.

In a news release issued on Wednesday afternoon, police said the vandalism has been occurring since Jan. 1 and has included broken windows, cut tires and paint applied to the exterior of vehicles.

Police say that all of the incidents have taken place in the evening or overnight hours, though they have not been clustered around any particular day of the week.

Residents in the neighbourhood are being urged to be “aware and vigilant” and to report any suspicious activity.

Police are also asking residents to review any surveillance camera footage for information that investigators identify the party or parties responsible for the recent string of vandalism.

Cabbagetown encompasses an area spanning from Parliament Street in the west to the Don River in the east and Wellesley Street in the north and Gerrard Street in the south.