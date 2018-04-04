

Chris Fox, CP24.com





More than 50 vehicles were involved in a pair of pileups along Highway 400 near Barrie on Wednesday afternoon and police say both accidents appear to be “weather-related.”

The collisions both occurred in the southbound lanes of Highway 400 near Bayfield Road at around 3:30 p.m.

Simcoe County Paramedics say that one of the collisions involved 24 vehicles while the other involved 30 vehicles.

Two people were transported to hospital with minor injuries as a result.

The collisions occurred amid a light snowfall and heavy winds in the area that did combine to have an impact on visibility.

In a message posted to Twitter, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said that the weather was likely to blame.

All southbound lanes on the highway are closed at Duckworth Street.