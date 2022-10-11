More than 500 stunt driving charges were laid in Peel Region in the last five months.

The charges were laid as part of Project ERASE—or Eliminating Racing Activities on Streets Everywhere—and Project Noisemaker.

Between May 1 and Oct. 1, officers targeted hotspots for aggressive and poor driving behaviour. Officials say that 556 stunt driving charges were laid in addition to 132 improper or no muffler charges.

Fourteen criminal code charges related to impaired and dangerous driving were also laid.

“We remind the public that street racing is illegal and that it endangers the safety of everyone on the road. To ensure safety on our roads, Peel Regional Police will have zero tolerance for dangerous driving behaviours and street racing activities,” officials said in a news release issued Tuesday.

“Our officers remain vigilant 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

In total, Peel police investigated 2,191 vehicles during those five months and issued a total of 1,440 provincial offence notices.

The goal of both police initiatives is to eliminate dangerous driving on the road and target vehicles with modified or excessively loud exhaust systems. Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.