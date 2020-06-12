

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two people have been arrested after gunfire erupted at a memorial for a well-known rapper that was murdered in the city’s Entertainment District last month.

The shooting took place behind a bar on Beverly Hills Drive, in the vicinity of Jane Street and Highway 401, late Tuesday night.

Police say that a large crowd was gathered behind the building for a vigil to remember Dimarjio Jenkins when a westbound vehicle came to a stop in a curb lane on Highway 401 and at least one shooter got out and opened fire on the crowd.

Supt. Steven Watts tells CP24 that at least five people who were attending the vigil then returned fire in the direction of the highway.

He says that more than 60 rounds from at least four different calibre guns were fired and that the shooting continued for at least 40 seconds after the suspect vehicle fled the area.

No victims were located at the scene, though two people later walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds. Their injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Watts says that the two suspects who have been arrested are believed to have been among those who returned fire and not the ones who initiated all the shooting.

They are both charged with discharge a firearm, failure to comply with a recognizance and a number of other firearm-related offences.

Watts said that the shooting is believed to be related to ongoing gang violence, though few other details are known.

He said that anyone who was driving on the highway at the time could have been struck by an errant bullet and the fact that no innocent people were caught in the crossfire is somewhat surprising.

Jenkins, a well-known rapper who also went by the name Houdini, was gunned down in broad daylight near King Street and Blue Jays Way on May 26 in a shooting that was captured on video.

A 15-year-old boy, who was with Jenkins and allegedly returned fire, was also injured in the shooting as was a 27-year-old woman who police have said was a bystander.